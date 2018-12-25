Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $256.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Astec Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Astec Industries by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Astec Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.