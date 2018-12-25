At Home Group (HOME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.89

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 714256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. At Home Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,258.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,876 shares of company stock worth $595,345. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in At Home Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after buying an additional 876,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after buying an additional 612,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 21,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after buying an additional 2,211,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

