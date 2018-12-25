At Home Group Inc (HOME) Holdings Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.35% of At Home Group worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 110,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 224,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other news, Director Philip L. Francis bought 10,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 4,993 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $101,258.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,876 shares of company stock worth $595,345 over the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. At Home Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “At Home Group Inc (HOME) Holdings Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/at-home-group-inc-home-holdings-raised-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.