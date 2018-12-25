Atheios 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $40,999.00 and $44.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 10,670,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,587,492 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

