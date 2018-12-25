Atomera (ATOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Get Atomera alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Atomera in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $2.63 on Monday. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atomera stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Atomera at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atomera (ATOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.