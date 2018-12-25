aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,216. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.89.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 147,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $79,501.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.79% of aTyr Pharma worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

