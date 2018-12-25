AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 1,671,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,710,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Securities lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

The stock has a market cap of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.98.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,358,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,066,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 73,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 73,519 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 227,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 284,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

