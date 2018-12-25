AXA Equitable (EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AXA Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE EQH opened at $14.91 on Friday. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at $329,944,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,848,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,848,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at $218,703,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

