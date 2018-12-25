B. Riley Reiterates $34.00 Price Target for Resolute Energy (REN)

B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold ren rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resolute Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered Resolute Energy to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 price target on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial lowered Resolute Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Resolute Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Resolute Energy alerts:

Shares of REN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. 166,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,994. Resolute Energy has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $656.93 million, a P/E ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 3.56.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.54 million. Research analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Stefanoudakis sold 29,922 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,040,986.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Hicks, Jr. sold 27,790 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $910,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 803,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,467,342 and sold 59,212 shares valued at $1,999,889. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy in the second quarter valued at $5,731,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Resolute Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 433,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.