Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (ADS) a €220.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €225.09 ($261.73).

Shares of ADS opened at €184.75 ($214.83) on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

