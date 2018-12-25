Baidu (BIDU) Given a $246.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) received a $246.00 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.57% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.57.

BIDU stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,553,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Baidu by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

