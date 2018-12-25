Baidu (BIDU) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.57.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $517,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Baidu by 280,999.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,250,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 31,003.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $222,598,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.