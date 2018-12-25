Bank of America (BAC) Shares Gap Down to $23.37

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $23.37. Bank of America shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 64859063 shares traded.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 13.3% in the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

