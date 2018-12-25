Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,352. The firm has a market cap of $537.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $45.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

