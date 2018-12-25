Barclays PLC (BARC) Insider Michael Ashley Acquires 33,890 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Michael Ashley bought 33,890 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £50,157.20 ($65,539.27).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 146.36 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

Get Barclays alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/barclays-plc-barc-insider-michael-ashley-acquires-33890-shares.html.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.