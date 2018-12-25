Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Airbus (AIR)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €120.17 ($139.73).

Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

