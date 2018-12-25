Barsele Minerals (BME) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile (CVE:BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

