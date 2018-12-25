Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $894,775,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 823.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,205,000 after acquiring an additional 904,097 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 233.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 453,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,966,582,000 after acquiring an additional 253,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total value of $1,485,702.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,500.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,497.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $209.85 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $209.80 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

