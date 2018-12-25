Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 851,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 273,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

