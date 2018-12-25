Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,922 shares of company stock worth $4,905,489 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

