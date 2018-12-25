Bernstein Global Research Fund (BATS:BRGL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Bernstein Global Research Fund stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday.

WARNING: “Bernstein Global Research Fund Declares Annual Dividend of $0.26 (BRGL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/bernstein-global-research-fund-declares-annual-dividend-of-0-26-brgl.html.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Bernstein Global Research Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bernstein Global Research Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.