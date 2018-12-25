Bethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $590,831.00 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bethereum has a total market cap of $590,831.00 and approximately $16,251.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bethereum has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.02434362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00145920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00194068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026936 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026942 BTC.

About Bethereum

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,024,017 tokens. Bethereum’s official website is www.bethereum.com. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

