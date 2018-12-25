BidaskClub Upgrades Inter Parfums (IPAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 960,820.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 278,638 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 458,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 798.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.