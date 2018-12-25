BidaskClub Upgrades Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.03 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

In other news, Director Alasdair Jonathan Kemsley Pein purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

