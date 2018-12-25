Big Yellow Group plc (BYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 937.17 ($12.25).

A number of brokerages have commented on BYG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 978 ($12.78) to GBX 993 ($12.98) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shares of BYG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 870.50 ($11.37). 34,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 694.50 ($9.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 910.50 ($11.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 16.70 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

