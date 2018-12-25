Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.25). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.43.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,657. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $220.10 and a 12-month high of $345.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 2,376 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.51, for a total value of $604,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $216,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,916. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

