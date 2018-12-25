BioCardia (BCDA) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) Head to Head Analysis

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,223.63% -197.51% -148.92% Gilead Sciences 7.12% 39.32% 12.73%

Dividends

Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BioCardia does not pay a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCardia and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilead Sciences 0 9 11 0 2.55

Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $88.76, indicating a potential upside of 46.62%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than BioCardia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCardia and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $480,000.00 95.70 -$12.30 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $26.11 billion 3.00 $4.63 billion $8.56 7.07

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats BioCardia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The CardiAMP Cell Therapy System comprises cell potency screening test, a point of care cell processing platform, and a bio-therapeutic delivery system. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an allogeneic off the shelf mesenchymal stem cell product candidate, which is in Phase II trials for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. has a collaboration with CellProThera for clinical trial and marketing of early stem cell therapy for patients following myocardial infarction in Singapore. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor for certain blood cancers; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and Lexiscan, an injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. In addition, the company offers Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B; AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; AELIX Therapeutics S.L.; and TARGET PharmaSolutions, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

