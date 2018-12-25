BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce sales of $15.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.42 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $12.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $53.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.03 million to $53.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.00 million, with estimates ranging from $74.98 million to $86.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 141.35%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,775.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 16,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $61,250.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $143,730. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,200,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $5,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI remained flat at $$2.95 during trading on Thursday. 268,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,198. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.12.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.