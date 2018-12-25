BitCoen Reaches Market Cap of $453,405.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $453,405.00 and $5,532.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00001681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.02159553 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

