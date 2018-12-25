Bitcoin Interest Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $6.18 million and $1,829.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00008940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.01612062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00364684 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00141270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00030816 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

