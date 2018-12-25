BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Reaches $0.0070

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $68,814.00 and approximately $994.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000196 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 9,774,582 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.