BitQuark (BTQ) Market Cap Reaches $8,283.00

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded down 59.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BitQuark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. BitQuark has a market cap of $8,283.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitQuark has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitQuark Profile

BitQuark (BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 10,908,451 coins. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitQuark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitQuark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

