Blackline Inc (BL) Position Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,583,000 after buying an additional 158,237 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,203,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after buying an additional 167,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 562,866 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after buying an additional 306,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after buying an additional 101,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Blackline in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 0.97. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Blackline’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

