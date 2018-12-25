BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140,423 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.45% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $199,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

JNK opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

