BlackRock Inc. Has $189.42 Million Position in Cryolife Inc (CRY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,381,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.63% of Cryolife worth $189,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cryolife by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cryolife by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryolife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cryolife by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cryolife by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRY opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $964.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

