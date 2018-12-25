BlackRock Inc. Has $203.64 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,641,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.44% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $203,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,511,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 471,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 926,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $131,847.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.34 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura set a $17.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

