BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

TCPC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 349,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. Analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Levkowitz purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,725 shares of company stock valued at $549,244 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

