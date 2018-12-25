Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.28 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.36%.

In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $31,669.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $36,745.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,211 shares of company stock worth $251,423. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.