Blakecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,088.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $121,088.00 and $77.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.03469786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.04689506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00823608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.01321257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00127424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.01617930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00383210 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 20,248,404 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

