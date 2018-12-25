Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.08

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 32203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $205,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,802,000 after buying an additional 973,390 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,555,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 956,233 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,189,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.08” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/bloomin-brands-blmn-hits-new-1-year-low-at-17-08.html.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.