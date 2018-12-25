BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 52.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 493.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,232,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 78.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,015,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,970,000 after purchasing an additional 887,244 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $13,287,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 88.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 834,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 391,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIEN opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $288,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,724 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

