BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $730,000 Position in Carolina Financial Corp (CARO)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Carolina Financial worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,682,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after buying an additional 153,603 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,111,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,916,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 45,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 33.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of CARO stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.76. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.62 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARO shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carolina Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $730,000 Position in Carolina Financial Corp (CARO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-has-730000-position-in-carolina-financial-corp-caro.html.

Carolina Financial Profile

Carolina Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers traditional banking services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.