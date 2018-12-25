B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered B&M Euro VALUE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

