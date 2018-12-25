Bob’s Repair 24-Hour Volume Tops $275,203.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $437,899.00 and approximately $275,203.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.90 or 0.12072798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000301 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029004 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001283 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,286,331 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

