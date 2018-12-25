Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $2,200.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booking from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking to $2,270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,930.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,157.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,616.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 89.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,773. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,058,000 after buying an additional 181,931 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,137,000 after buying an additional 69,748 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Booking by 61.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booking by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,218,000 after buying an additional 234,246 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,658,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.