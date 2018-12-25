Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF) Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 289,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

