Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BRX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/brixmor-property-group-inc-brx-shares-sold-by-verition-fund-management-llc.html.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 445 retail centers comprise approximately 77 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.