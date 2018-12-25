Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.32. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Callon Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 2,933,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,713. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,124 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,780 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,543,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,736 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $18,534,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

