Brokerages Anticipate Crawford & Company (CRD.B) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. Crawford & Company reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 1.03%.

CRD.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

NYSE:CRD.B traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,503. The company has a market capitalization of $487.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

