Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hallmark Financial Services an industry rank of 183 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on HALL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 12th.

HALL traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,060. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $195.03 million, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 100.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 490,924 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,691,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

